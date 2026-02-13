In Sydney, doctors are using one of the most advanced cancer treatments on Earth — MRI-guided cryoablation.



During real-time MRI imaging, a tiny probe is guided directly into the tumor, then the tumor is frozen solid from the inside out. The probe can freeze tissue to –40°C or colder, causing cancer cells to burst while leaving everything else intact. No large cuts, no stitches, and no long hospital stays are involved. Patients simply walk in, do the MRI procedure, and walk out the same day, without side effects, scars or pain.



This treatment is so precise that it destroys only the tumor while leaving surrounding healthy tissue unharmed. This of course is the major problem with radiotherapy treatments, e.g. damaging the surrounding tissue with radiation.

The cryoablation is ideal for people too weak for surgery, too old for long recoveries, or for those who have tumors in risky spots.



It is a second chance at life.



Sources: NSW Health | Sydney Adventist Hospital | Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) | Next Science on X



