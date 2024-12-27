Spike protein can accumulate and persist in the brain, and there’s published evidence to show that. People who have received many COVID jabs and boosters have had massive rounds of spike protein injected into them. This may account for the increases in things like insomnia and depression.
Dr. Jennifer Brown brings us this article from Hulscher et al. It shows why we are seeing brain fog, memory loss, inattention, depression, anxiety, insomnia, and other various psychiatric issues in this post-covid era.
CDP Citicholine helps crush the spike proteins in the brain Has helped me alot as I have quick dementia from strokes and spike proteins from shedders and aerial chemical spraying . My scalar scan shows in Texas we are geting pounded daily with pesticides glyphosphate and all the vaccines . I get all five astraseneca, Pfizer , moderna and J&J all in 2 minutes after the pesticides are sprayed last 2 years with drones and small planes Need to convict all small planes and the people who are spraying this for the govt and announce they will be charged for murder and crimes against humanity and get a fly zone authoriized in every state.Texas and Florida are being heavily targeted. Praying for a hedge of protection over all of us. Look up Raymon Grace videos teaches how to direct the chemtrails away fro our home. I am jus t learning this . If we can learn how to do this we can stay safe in Jesus Name! God bless you as you were the first person I heard speak of the pandemic and covid and in my spriit I knew you and ther rest of the women who are speaking out are speaking the truth! Thank you Dr. Tenpenny for all you do
The sound of Grandkids in the morning, sounds like…victory. Even when the clouds on a cloudless day are all in straight lines still.