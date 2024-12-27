Spike protein can accumulate and persist in the brain, and there’s published evidence to show that. People who have received many COVID jabs and boosters have had massive rounds of spike protein injected into them. This may account for the increases in things like insomnia and depression.

Dr. Jennifer Brown brings us this article from Hulscher et al. It shows why we are seeing brain fog, memory loss, inattention, depression, anxiety, insomnia, and other various psychiatric issues in this post-covid era.



