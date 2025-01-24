RFK Jr. at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball: “If you are a well person, you have the American dream at your feet. You have a 1,000 different dreams. But if you're sick, you only have one dream, and that's to get better.”

“I can promise you that if I get confirmed, that we are gonna Make America Healthy Again.”



Lately, RFK Jr. has been dropping truth bombs:



“Fauci has destroyed every child’s life born after 1989.”

The post-1989 generation is a health crisis ignored. That year was a pivotal turning point. Chronic illnesses in children rose drastically, a result of policies that expanded the vaccine schedules without proper oversight.

“He SOLD HIS SOUL to Big Pharma!” Kennedy thundered.

