Britain’s NHS has lost their minds. They’re trying to convince people that the breast milk of trans-women (a.k.a. chest milk) is as good as a real woman’s breast milk.



Are you kidding me?



So, let me get this straight…the drug-induced nipple secretions of trans women are as real breast milk?



The NHS trust letter that stated this insanity was made public by British think tank the Policy Exchange earlier this week.

Keep in mind that men transitioning to females take an off-label prescription drug cocktail in order to produce milk. The NHS Trust is trying to convince us this is similar to natural lactation hormones. Nope. Not even close.

Biological men who wish to lactate take hormones to grow milk glands and then take high doses of either domperidone or metoclopramide to stimulate milk production. Neither drug is approved for this use, though they are occasionally prescribed off-label to biological women who have trouble lactating.

Domperidone’s own manufacturer, Janssen (aka J&J), warns patients the drug may cause unwanted side effects affecting the baby’s heart and should be used only in extremely necessary circumstances.

The NHS Trust admitted its policy was based on advice from “external organizations,” though it did not name them.



If you ever wake up and feel like you live in a computer simulation, now you know why.

