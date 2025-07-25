Rennet has traditionally been a natural product, derived from the stomach of a young calf, and used to help milk coagulate into cheese.

Over three decades ago, the FDA approved a rennet called FPC. It is made from GMO products — by Pfizer.

Nearly all (90%) of cheese in the USA is now made with the Pfizer rennet. Quite a bit of European cheese is made with it as well.

You guessed it—there are no long term human trials on this FDA-approved monstrosity.

CRISPR gene editing is used to make it, using cow genes and black mold or E. coli.



Delicious!





