Rennet has traditionally been a natural product, derived from the stomach of a young calf, and used to help milk coagulate into cheese.
Over three decades ago, the FDA approved a rennet called FPC. It is made from GMO products — by Pfizer.
Nearly all (90%) of cheese in the USA is now made with the Pfizer rennet. Quite a bit of European cheese is made with it as well.
You guessed it—there are no long term human trials on this FDA-approved monstrosity.
CRISPR gene editing is used to make it, using cow genes and black mold or E. coli.
Delicious!
buy from Amish Farmers they ship and use calf rennet and the cheeses are delicious...I buy through Amos Miller Organic Farm
