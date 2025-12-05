We’ve all seen the headlines regarding Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s complicity in the Feeding Our Future meals that never went to kids during COVID, but the real scandal is far more sinister.



This newest revelation INFURIATES me, and it should infuriate everyone. The Somali population of Minnesota has committed monumental welfare fraud — Medicaid and otherwise — on a massive, widespread scale.



Medicaid housing costs went from $2.6 million in 2021 to $61 million in the first 6 months of 2025. Who did this housing go to? Likely to Somali families pretending they have autistic kids.



Yes, you read that right. The organizer is Asha Farhan Hassan. She has been charged with defrauding the state’s Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention program of $14 million over fake diagnoses of autism in children of Somali migrants.

Hassan and her partners in crime promised kickback $$$ to Somali families ($300 to $1500 per month) PER CHILD. All they had to do was enroll in the state’s autism treatment programs.

Autism claims in Minnesota have gone from $3 million in 2018 to $399 million in 2023. God only knows what the number is now. Likewise, autism providers have grown from 41 in 2020 to over 325 in 2025. They all apply, and receive, Minnesota Medicaid funding, courtesy of the state taxpayers and the federal government. Most are completely fraudulent companies designed to grift Americans.



The theft is so deep that one in every 16 Somali four-year-olds in Minnesota had been “officially” diagnosed with autism. Even worse, the money stolen has been traced to a network of ‘hawalas,’ informal clan-based money-traders, who then sent the money to al-Qaida-linked Islamic terror group Al-Shabaab.

In the Feeding Our Future scam, 70 Minnesotan Somalis stole $250 million and are being indicted. It’s time to indict these people for the autism fraud.



This scam makes my blood boil on so many levels, but particularly when I think about the millions of dollars not going to autistic kids and their parents who desperately need the help.



We cannot be silent about this. How much more are we going to take?

It’s time to see one of the founding principles of our nation in action…equal justice under the law.