Fast Facts Friday
100 autism studies commissioned by HHS Secretary RFK Jr. will soon show the truth.
Secretary Kennedy is still on the move. Next month marks his first anniversary in office and he’s done so much. But his announcement yesterday in the President’s cabinet meeting may prove to be the most monumental of all.
Health Sec. RFK Jr. revealed that he has commissioned more than 100 studies into the root causes of autism in American children. Many of the studies focus on solutions.
The results are going to be amazing. Big Pharma will not be able to hide behind their lies any longer.
Will the results show that vaccines are safe and effective and don’t cause autism?
No they will not!
I doubt any of those studies will show that autism is caused by "bad genes." Unfortunately, I'm not holding out much hope that "vaccines" will be pointed to as one of the main culprits. Personally, I believe it's kind of "all of the above" and has been for a long time: "Vaccines", crappy food, formula instead of breast milk, pounds of sugar, crappy water, sprays and poisons on pretty much everything we eat and drink... the list is almost endless. How we have been able to live as long as we have over the last few decades is beyond me.
Wow Go Bobby!💗