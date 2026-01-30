Secretary Kennedy is still on the move. Next month marks his first anniversary in office and he’s done so much. But his announcement yesterday in the President’s cabinet meeting may prove to be the most monumental of all.



Health Sec. RFK Jr. revealed that he has commissioned more than 100 studies into the root causes of autism in American children. Many of the studies focus on solutions.

The results are going to be amazing. Big Pharma will not be able to hide behind their lies any longer.

Will the results show that vaccines are safe and effective and don’t cause autism?

No they will not!

