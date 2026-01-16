Maybe I should call this Flu Shot Friday. I know I’ve been talking a lot about the flu since Jan. 1, but it’s because the fear-mongering is on overdrive.



Two-thirds of UK healthcare workers are refusing flu vaccines, despite the “superflu” scare running rampant in the UK.

Just look at the headlines: “England’s hospitals are battered by mutant flu after Christmas!”

Flu hospital admissions are up almost 10 percent. So, if 30 people are admitted for the flu, that means 3 more were admitted this week.



Egads, here are the symptoms! (They’re the same as any flu symptoms by the way.) This is so suggestive…predictive programming. And really, “feeling sick” is a symptom?

NHS says the “worst is far from over!” 2,900 beds were taken up by flu patients. This is meant to scare you. And 100 were in critical care beds! Of course, they throw in that COVID and norovirus is also up: “winter viruses are ENGULFING hospitals!”

So, if you have symptoms you could have any one of these: flu, norovirus or COVID. So you better get jabbed against all three. See how they do it?



Then, they say the NHS is alarmingly close to hospital capacity with 92% of beds occupied. Any more and it could be (gasp!) a pandemic! Of course they don’t say they’re occupied by flu patients—this means that 92% of beds are occupied with a whole host of things, but, again, see how they do it? They want you to think everyone is in the hospital for flu! Then they say that at 92% capacity, the performance of the UK NHS staff drops. They actually say this. And of course, the cold weather is always a culprit, as if the cold weather literally causes the flu.



It is important to pick these articles apart to show how they use the fear tactics. Actually, the superflu scare was a big nothing-burger. The UK citizens are not buying the hype, despite the BBC and NHS teaming up to try a COVID-like scare. It’s not working.

“In a million years, I would not take the flu shot—and I’ll tell you why. The flu shot primes you for flu, 36% pathogenic priming for COVID & increases non-flu infections like pneumonia 440%. People who take the flu shot are protected against that strain of flu, but they’re 4.4x more likely to get a non-flu infection… It injures your immune system so that you’re more likely to get a non-flu viral upper respiratory infection.” — RFK Jr.

