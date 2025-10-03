Many journal articles describe fever phobia as an irrational, exaggerated fear of fever. These articles say parents and caregivers are driven by emotions and unwarranted concerns about the potential harm elevated body temperature can do to an infant or child. Of course parents are driven by emotions -- particularly when you can’t trust a corrupt health system!

Why not just follow the clinical guidelines, they say? Well, those clinical guidelines involve acetaminophen and we’ve all learned the inherent dangers in using that medication.

Certainly, there are many misconceptions about fever. Fever phobia is real, but parents don’t have to be afraid of a fever. This is why I have just updated my Fever book, in light of all the (not so) recent revelations about acetaminophen.



When emotions drive the treatment, a child can be overtreated, undertreated, or incorrectly treated. Knowledge is power, and education is key. My goal is --and always has been -- to help parents and caregivers understand the importance of a fever, know the boundaries, and ultimately reduce anxiety to give you one less thing to worry about. And know that proceeds from these materials keep my team going so that we can continue to be the voice of truth in a corrupt system. We appreciate every way you support us.

Acetaminophen is in more products than you think. Maybe it’s time we all take another look at our medicine cabinets. Here is a list of products that contain acetaminophen. Hope it is helpful.

