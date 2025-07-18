Our food supply is controlled by Monsanto, a company that got its start creating Agent Orange, a chemical designed to deforest areas and wipe out crops. It’s also a chemical known to cause horrific birth defects and several types of cancer.
Let that sink in.
Yes, very true. This is what our country did to the Vietnamese people during Vietnam war. Many of our soldiers were exposed to this toxic chemical, eventually getting various cancers and having children with many birth defects. Just horrific and they knew what they were doing.
Just imagine what concoctions they have waiting on the shelves if they get the legal immunity shield they are lobbying for, and that got sneaked into the latest appropriations bill while everyone was wringing their hands about Epstein and Iran (as I always say, when we see these kinds of things we *must* look at what the other hand is doing). The average person doesn't have a clue. God help us if they are successful at making it impossible to sue them if someone dies or gets injured by their product. Come on everyone.... haven't we learned our lesson from the "vaccine" liability shield? The amount of "vaccines" skyrocketed once the manufacturers knew they couldn't be held responsible for any damages. Can we not imagine that these chemical companies will start releasing all manner of poisons on the earth (worse then now) and if anyone is killed or gets maimed it will (just like with "vaccines") just be a cost of doing business? We can't let this happen.