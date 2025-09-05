During yesterday’s Senate hearing, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. was asked by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) about examples of corruption of science. RFK Jr. responded by saying that there were thousands of examples, but he chose one in particular.



In 2002, the CDC did an internal study of Fulton County, Georgia kids who got the MMR vaccine. When comparing kids who got MMR on time (before 36 months of age) versus later, black boys who got the jab on time had a 260% greater chance of an autism diagnosis.

This was a CDC study, but when the agency saw the data, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC along with four other co-authors of the study were ordered by their boss to destroy that piece of data that showed the 260% increase. The CDC then proceeded to publish the study without the data.



Bobby knows that story. I know that story. And there are hundreds if not thousands more like it. We are being lied to by these agencies and I believe RFK Jr. is determined to change that.

YES, there is a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

Buy This Book