One of the first things RFK Jr. did in his new role as HHS Secretary was to mandate that synthetic food dyes be removed from the U.S. food supply to address chronic diseases and conditions such as obesity.



Companies are doing it.



General Mills announced this week that it will remove artificial colors from its full U.S. retail portfolio by the end of 2027. Before that, by Summer 2026, the company will remove these dyes from US foods and cereals served in K-12 schools.

Interestingly, the company said that “nearly all” of its school-bound products don’t have these dyes, and that 85% of its US retail portfolio is also made without the dyes.



Really? Only 85%? This week, the company quietly removed several Cheerios flavors: Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios Minis, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios.



Did Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have a hand at pressuring General Mills? He issued a formal investigation into the company’s “healthy” cereal claims in May 2025, also reprimanding the company for discontinuing use of dyes in six cereals, only to start using them again two years ago.



General Mills isn’t the only one. Kraft Heinz said that effective immediately, they will not launch US products with artificial colors. The company will also aim to remove synthetic dyes from existing products by the end of 2027.



Last thought: these companies are not doing this out of the goodness of their hearts, nor are they being driven to do so by their own moral compasses. They are being forced to do this by LAW.

