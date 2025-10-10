“It’s okay if you’re child gets 4 vaccines at one time, as long as they’re given as one in each limb.”



WHAT? I’ve actually heard physicians justify this in this fashion. If there is one in each limb, then if there is a site reaction, only one limb will swell…that is the theory. BUT all those contents — and all that aluminum — circulates in ONE body.



Where do these doctors get these crazy ideas? I think I found the answer, and that is from the CDC. Yes, this is directly on their website:



The CDC actually touts combination vaccines (like MMR/MMRV and DTap) as a benefit, so the child gets less needle sticks. (BUT we really need to worry about what’s coming through that needle.) They also talk about the “separate limbs” advantage, and they also tout that the current schedule means children get their vaccines as quickly as possible with the least amount of office visits. Time and money saved…they actually say this, too. They do say it is less traumatic for the child, except if that child has a bad reaction, that is FAR more traumatic.



Convenience…but nothing about SAFETY. Like I said, one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard.

