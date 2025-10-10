Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Danielle J. Duperret, ND/PhD
14hEdited

I heard the same thing presented to seniors receiving the Covid, Flu and RSV shots: just have them in different limbs or separated by a quarter inch! I was going to ask the MD where he got his diploma.

Jackelyn S Myers
15h

When I speak to parents about vaccines, I challenge them to get the shots themselves a week before the child’s scheduled appointment. Then determine if they want that for their child. To my knowledge, no one has ever taken me up on that suggestion!

2 replies
10 more comments...

