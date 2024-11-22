Why does Protect Our Care (POC), which on the surface is fighting for “affordable healthcare for all”, have a “Stop RFK War Room” to fight his HHS nomination? Publicly, they blame him for being an anti-vaxxer, but there is a deeper motive beneath the surface.

His promise to not only uproot systemic corruption, but also tackle the chronic disease epidemic, is a direct challenge to the pharmaceutical-driven healthcare system. POC’s leadership is focused on fiercly protecting the status quo —profit and the unseemly alliance that keeps money flowing between Big Pharma, FDA government regulators, and advocacy groups like POC.

And who is part of POC leadership? They are people deeply embedded in the same systems RFK Jr. wants to reform. People like Kathleen Sebelius, herself a former HHS secretary. What is she doing now? She is a current board member for several pharmaceutical companies.

After all, nothing says “unbiased” like collecting paychecks from the industry you used to regulate. And that is why POC has a war room focused on the riddance of RFK Jr. as their top priority.



Special thanks to my friend Robert Scott Bell for bringing this to our attention. Read his full article here.

