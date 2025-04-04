We’ve heard breathless, endless fearmongering about the measles outbreaks in Canada and Texas. Ontario has 572 cases. Texas has even fewer, but the focus in on Texas, with the MSM largely ignoring the Ontario cases. Ontario’s top health official doesn’t recommend mandatory vaccination, but instead suggests normal public health measures. Reasonable, right? But when RFK Jr. says the same, he is viciously attacked.



To put it in perspective, the WHO reported over 127,000 cases in Europe for 2024 — doubled from 2023 and the highest since 1997. But not a peep.



Why all the hype just in the US? Maybe to sell vaccines ?

The “outbreaks” are driving more fear. “Experts” say that “some people” born between 1957 and 1968 “may” need a repeat MMR booster. You’re in luck if you’re born before 1957, they say, because you have natural immunity from having actual measles.



It’s bad enough that kids receive the MMR at age 1 year, but Kansas is recommending their “high risk counties” start early at age 6-11 months.



This is insanity.



Before you crater to the hype and fear, remember MMR is one of the vaccines most heavily associated with autistic behavior development.





