This week, the Trump Administration announced an FDA-approved gene therapy cure for millions born deaf.

Video credit to MJTruthUltra.





The FDA has approved the first gene therapy for inherited deafness. The therapy is called Otarmeni and was developed by Regeneron. It is a groundbreaking one-time treatment shown to restore hearing in children and others born profoundly deaf due to a rare genetic condition.



Genetic mutations cause about half of congenital hearing loss cases. The product is the first gene therapy approved under the FDA’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) pilot program and was approved in 61 days. Promising results are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The therapy will be made available at NO COST to eligible U.S. patients through a new Trump administration partnership, marking a historic medical breakthrough that could transform lives worldwide.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Full FDA report here: Full FDA press release here

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