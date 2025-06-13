I was just on the Alex Jones show yesterday, and I said something that even some of my staff didn’t know: If a vaccine isn’t officially recommended for routine use in children (e.g. meaning it is not on the CDC pediatric schedule), it’s usually not covered by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. If your child is injured by such a vaccine, you may have no legal recourse."
Injuries from these vaccines often leave parents without any compensation or legal remedy.
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) and its resulting program, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), were not created primarily to help victims — they were designed to shield vaccine manufacturers from lawsuits.
But here’s the catch most parents never hear: only vaccines recommended for routine use in children (those on the official CDC pediatric/poisoning schedule), and subject to a federal excise tax, are eligible for VICP coverage.
If your child is injured by a vaccine that is not on that list — or not yet taxed for the program — you will likely find yourself with zero legal recourse. No compensation. No justice.
This is not an oversight. It is one of many examples of “zero accountability” baked into the system — protecting corporations and agencies, not families.
The answer is clear: it serves no one but those profiting from this system of harm.
You owe it to your child to know better. Because once the needle goes in — you can never take it back.
Was gonna say I watched all your interviews on Alex Jones and Owen
‘ACCOINTABILITY ? … ‘we don’t need no stinkin’ acCOINtability.’
( with appologies to the bandits in Humphrey Bogart’s classic movie : “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” )
Money changers’ power trips have been a really “big beautiful problem” since waaay before the crucifixions of human beings.
Militarized mediSINal ‘medicines’ have become the new mind-scambler$$$.
AND … over 200 years ago, Dr. Benjamin Rush explained it through his precise intuition :
"Unless we put MEDICAL FREEDOM into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will be organized into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others."
Research Dr. Bryan Ardis’ contemporary researches for major, current parts of the hidden GOF plot lines and sinister effects we’ve missed.
Why ?
Because UNquestioned propaganda about the ‘wonders of vaccines’ WORK$ !