I was just on the Alex Jones show yesterday, and I said something that even some of my staff didn’t know: If a vaccine isn’t officially recommended for routine use in children (e.g. meaning it is not on the CDC pediatric schedule), it’s usually not covered by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. If your child is injured by such a vaccine, you may have no legal recourse."

Injuries from these vaccines often leave parents without any compensation or legal remedy.

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) and its resulting program, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), were not created primarily to help victims — they were designed to shield vaccine manufacturers from lawsuits. But here’s the catch most parents never hear: only vaccines recommended for routine use in children (those on the official CDC pediatric/poisoning schedule), and subject to a federal excise tax, are eligible for VICP coverage. If your child is injured by a vaccine that is not on that list — or not yet taxed for the program — you will likely find yourself with zero legal recourse. No compensation. No justice. This is not an oversight. It is one of many examples of “zero accountability” baked into the system — protecting corporations and agencies, not families. The answer is clear: it serves no one but those profiting from this system of harm. You owe it to your child to know better. Because once the needle goes in — you can never take it back.

Buy My Book

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment



