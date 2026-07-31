Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

..."This is an obscene level of corruption—no two ways about it."...that can be said of the entire DC Cesspool.

Reply
Share
Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
38m

Big money greases the wheels of corruption at every conceivable level of today’s society…..from the prostitute on 5th Ave to leaders of almost every country in this world. Fifty odd years ago….before the explosion of IT technology, it was exhilarating to wake up and think about the day ahead. Least for me and many, many others it was. No longer, no more! It’s early morning where I live. I’ve yet to find, see or read a single happy, morally ethical, or uplifting single item! I have a very strong belief that Heaven with God will be amazingly different!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture