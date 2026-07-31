In one of Dr. Fauci’s emails, the good doctor heavily lobbied Duke University researcher Barton Haynes to nominate him for the prestigious Heinz Award, which currently carries a $250,000 prize. Why lobby Haynes? Because Haynes received more than $1 BILLION in funding from Fauci’s NIAID. That’s a LOT of grant money!



In short, he owed Fauci.



This is an obscene level of corruption—no two ways about it.



A few tidbits from Barton’s bio:

Director of Duke University’s Human Vaccine Institute

Working on vaccines for emerging infections, including tuberculosis, pandemic influenza, emerging coronaviruses, and HIV/AIDS.

Received two large NIH/NIAID grants to work on the AIDS vaccine ( CHAV-D. )

Described as working “non-stop to develop vaccines, rapid and inexpensive tests and therapeutics to combat the pandemic.” Really? Still?

Member of the NIH Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) committee to advise on COVID-19 vaccine development since March 2020 (even though we now know that Fauci knew it wasn’t a bat soup wet market outbreak since JANUARY 2020)

Member of the National Academy of Medicine, National Academy of Inventors and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (which should have us questioning these national academies)

And he indeed receives a LOT of grant money. This NIH search produced 243 total projects, and the first 8 listed total $37 MILLION. All for HIV research?



We are being played.

What’s interesting is that Fauci already won the Heinz Award for the Human Condition in 2005 (for his HIV/AIDS work) but lobbied Haynes for another nomination. And if you’re wondering if it’s THAT Heinz, yes, it is. Teresa Heinz established the award in memory of her late husband U.S. Senator John Heinz III, who was killed in a plane crash in 1991. Four years later, Teresa married another Senator, John Kerry. The award was discontinued at the end of 2025 (I wonder why?)

HAWLEY: "You got rich while people were dying. Hundreds of thousands of Americans, over a million in the end.

And you were getting rich. And not only were you doing that, you were using federal employees with taxpayer money to apply for and solicit cash prizes for you personally."

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