If you’ve been following the battle between US Rep. Nancy Mace (South Carolina) and transgender US Rep. Sarah McBride (who is really Tim McBride), you know that Mace won the battle to keep men out of the women’s restrooms at the US Capitol. (link to full story)

While some may think Mace is being mean and homophobic, she really does have a valid concern. About 90% of men who dress as women have autogynephilia, defined as the male propensity to be sexually aroused by the thought of himself as a female. Basically, men desire to impersonate or turn their bodies into facsimiles of the persons or things to which they are sexually attracted. Autogynephilia is listed in the DSM-5 as a mental disorder. Once rare, the disorder is increasing in prevalence.



This pretty much sums up why we don’t want men in women’s restrooms, athletic locker rooms, or any room where little (or big) girls are present. (By the way, Megyn Kelly delivered absolute pure fire on this topic. Watch here.)

