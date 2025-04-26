What has the vaccine spike protein done to the pineal gland, which has a primary role in regulating the sleep/wake circadian rhythm?
The pineal gland is in the human brain and is often called “God’s eye” or the “third eye” because of its link to higher consciousness or divine connection.
In 2020, there were rumblings that the COVID jabs could disrupt the God gene. Did they?
This interesting connection is from Doc Brown’s substack. Click on the link to hear a fascinating full discussion about this.
I had the privilege of studing with you in 2002.
May I say...I am still learning from you and I count you as one of our great HEROES OF MEDICINE!!!! Keep up the good work!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!