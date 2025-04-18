The egg is the perfect nutritional food. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this one certainly is. This perhaps explains the egg shortage, and why they kill millions of chickens when only one bird tests “positive” for bird flu with a PCR test. They don’t want us to have food. The Deep State really is trying to starve us.
Source of graphic: Sayer Ji on Instagram
The egg is the perfect nutritional food. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this one certainly is. This perhaps explains the egg shortage, and why they kill millions of chickens when only one bird tests “positive” for bird flu with a PCR test. They don’t want us to have food. The Deep State really is trying to starve us.
Discussion about this post
No posts
100% spot on. Eggs are the most perfect food. Yes, the attack on chickens are no accident. Covid, then their jabs now bird "flu." All nonsense and all to me a way to depopulate and control who remains
Absolutely! Not to mention, the egg was always an affordable food for people on fixed incomes and those struggling financially. It allowed people to get at least some of the essential nutrition they need. Now, it's less expensive for these same people to buy a can of soda pop and a bag of chips fried in seed oils. "They" (those who won't leave us alone) are absolutely killing us... and snickering all the way to the bank.