The egg is the perfect nutritional food. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this one certainly is. This perhaps explains the egg shortage, and why they kill millions of chickens when only one bird tests “positive” for bird flu with a PCR test. They don’t want us to have food. The Deep State really is trying to starve us.



Source of graphic: Sayer Ji on Instagram

