The Biden Administration targeted more than 8,000 military service members. Why? Because they refused to comply with the DoD COVID vaccine mandate.



More than half of them received a less-than-honorable discharge, which in turn

likely made many of them ineligible for GI Bill education benefits.



This is how we treat our military? NO!



This week, I was pleased to see the Department of Veterans Affairs say that many of these service members are set to regain eligibility for GI Bill education benefits.



It’s the right thing to do.

In January, President Trump issued Executive Order 14184, Reinstating Service Members Discharged Under the Military’s COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate.

His administration has been working diligently since then on righting this incredible wrong.



Read the VA news release here.



