Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristine W's avatar
Kristine W
8h

Just like I'd rather pay a local farmer/rancher who doesn't take subsidies for a share of what they produce, I'd like to pay a local holistic practitioner that doesn't take subsidies or money from big pHarma . End the huge medical corporations! Bring healthcare back to the people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
9h

I am grateful to NOT be a customer of the so-called "health" care system in America. I would like to see good nurses and doctors come together and get out of the racket and use their skills and training to help people HEAL and prevent disease, rather than walk into exam rooms all over the country rolling a cart with a bunch of "vaccines" and a prescription pad lined up on it (which I've seen the few times I've ever been to an allopath). If the "health" care system in America is so wonderful (as we often hear) than why do we need that industry to be the major employer in most states? No offense to those in the profession who really *are* doing it right and who have sacrificed everything to get out, refused the shots, etc., of course. From what I've heard, many who have escaped working for one of these ridiculous health care industrial complex organizations are doing much better using their skills elsewhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture