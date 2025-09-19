The healthcare industry is a huge employer, to be sure. Look at the evidence coming out of the ACIP meeting this week.
What will happen as all of these healthcare workers realize how much they’ve been lied to about their own profession?
Hopefully, we will see a renaissance where all these professionals finally turn their efforts toward true health rather than a focus on sickness.
As HHS divulges data, it will be interesting to see what happens in the industry.
Just like I'd rather pay a local farmer/rancher who doesn't take subsidies for a share of what they produce, I'd like to pay a local holistic practitioner that doesn't take subsidies or money from big pHarma . End the huge medical corporations! Bring healthcare back to the people!
I am grateful to NOT be a customer of the so-called "health" care system in America. I would like to see good nurses and doctors come together and get out of the racket and use their skills and training to help people HEAL and prevent disease, rather than walk into exam rooms all over the country rolling a cart with a bunch of "vaccines" and a prescription pad lined up on it (which I've seen the few times I've ever been to an allopath). If the "health" care system in America is so wonderful (as we often hear) than why do we need that industry to be the major employer in most states? No offense to those in the profession who really *are* doing it right and who have sacrificed everything to get out, refused the shots, etc., of course. From what I've heard, many who have escaped working for one of these ridiculous health care industrial complex organizations are doing much better using their skills elsewhere.