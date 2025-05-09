Fast Facts Friday

Today’s a great day to revisit stats from the largest-ever safety study on COVID-19 "vaccines." With 99 million participants, the study found that the injections are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE.



Here’s why. These are the percent increases in risk after receiving the mRNA-based jabs.

▪️ A 610% increase in the risk of myocarditis

▪️ A 378% rise in the risk of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)

▪️ A 323% greater risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST); this is with the with the viral-vector vaccine (J&J).

▪️A 249% higher risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after the viral-vector vaccine.

I still don’t understand why these are on the market.

