Fast Facts Friday

Today’s a great day to revisit stats from the largest-ever safety study on COVID-19 "vaccines." With 99 million participants, the study found that the injections are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE.
Here’s why. These are the percent increases in risk after receiving the mRNA-based jabs.
▪️ A 610% increase in the risk of myocarditis
▪️ A 378% rise in the risk of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)
▪️ A 323% greater risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST); this is with the with the viral-vector vaccine (J&J).
▪️A 249% higher risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after the viral-vector vaccine.
I still don’t understand why these are on the market.
It's outrageous that innocent/trusting/uninformed people (and children!) are still being poisoned by these "vaccines".