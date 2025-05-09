Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Scott munson
11h

May 9 2025

Fast Facts Friday

Quick facts about health-related topics before your weekend begins.

https://open.substack.com/pub/drtenpenny/p/fast-facts-friday-10c

Message from Dr. Tenpenny's Substack - Eye on the Evidence

DR Sherri TENPENNY

https://substack.com/@drtenpenny

drtenpenny@substack.com 2025.05.09 Fri

Today’s a great day to revisit stats from the largest-ever safety study on COVID-19 "vaccines." With 99 million participants, the study found that the injections are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE.  Here’s why. These are the percent increases in risk after receiving the mRNA-based jabs.

▪️ A 610% increase in the risk of myocarditis

▪️ A 378% rise in the risk of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)

▪️ A 323% greater risk of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST); this is with the with the viral-vector vaccine (J&J).

▪️A 249% higher risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) after the viral-vector vaccine.

I still don’t understand why these are on the market.

Rhiannon
14h

It's outrageous that innocent/trusting/uninformed people (and children!) are still being poisoned by these "vaccines".

3 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

