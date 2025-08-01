Our pets are actively being used as self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vectors!

These shots more than likely shed samRNA and toxic antigens onto human owners across the country — without consent.



Veterinarians across the country are currently injecting the Nobivac NXT experimental self-amplifying RNA shots into our dogs and cats. The Merck product is currently widely available for online purchase. It’s used for rabies and feline leukemia virus. ASK YOUR VET!

Merck’s Nobivac NXT was silently approved by the USDA — with NO real safety data. The so-called “safety” data for these injections is as follows: “Demonstrated safety under field conditions from data on file. Merck Animal Health." In other words, no public safety data is provided.



This needs to be stopped. Why are we still approving these?



In case you are not aware of the dangers of samRNA, please read my recent substack, The Reckless Gamble of Self-Amplifying RNA: A Runaway Experiment with No Off Switch.