Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BlackThunder's avatar
BlackThunder
17h

Culling humans and their pets...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
John T's avatar
John T
17h

USDA secretary had done several things that make me question her motives. She approved new GMO seeds as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture