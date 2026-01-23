The elites at Davos are at it again. Of course, a main part of their WEF platform this week has been touting the wonders of “vaccines”.



In particular, Prof. Tom Cech touts the wonders of mRNA “vaccines”, claiming the Covid mRNA injection saved “10 to 20 million lives” within the first year of being rolled out.

He’s got that wrong, of course, but he goes on to talk about the future of mRNA.

“Right now, scientists are working on an improved influenza vaccine... There are mRNA vaccines against cancer that are in clinical trials right now.”

It’s not my future, and it shouldn’t be yours either.

