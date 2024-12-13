In the last decade, autism rates have increased by 175%. Let that sink in.
The data are from a recently published JAMA article that reviewed health records of over 9 million individuals from 2011 to 2022. Increases in autism diagnosis rates were greatest among young adults, females, and certain racial and ethnic minority groups.
The question is…what is causing these skyrocketing autism rates?
I think we all know the answer.
Dr Tenpenny, haven't you heard? They are just better at diagnosing it now. ;-). It's funny (not funny haha) that those of us who are over 30 or 40 years of age didn't ever see autism growing up. If so many people supposedly suffered with this and the "science" just didn't know how to diagnose it, wouldn't it stand to reason most of us would have known several people who were autistic? It's not hard to diagnose autism. It is an extremely obvious disorder. Except in very mild cases, it's completely "in your face" that the person/child has autism. Now, it seems like I don't know any young parent that *doesn't* have an autistic child. What has changed in the last 50 years? Um... the amount of "vaccines" shoved into bodies and the amount of chemicals "approved" to be in our fake food. I'm no doctor, and I'm no scientist, but my common sense and God given discernment tells me that it's either one of those, or both of those in combination that are causing this out of control autism rate. I don't even need a big government grant or anything to come to that common sense conclusion. I'll give them the advice for free. My Lord this is insane.
Why would Autism rates go up more in minorities ? I think they have lower rates of immunizations… So we have possible evidence there is something else going on.