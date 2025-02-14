Just when you thought Moderna couldn’t stoop any lower…the UK Telegraph is reporting that Moderna has been ordered to pay a fine of almost £44,000 for literally ‘luring children into Covid vaccine trials’ with teddy bears.



X advertisements in the summer of 2023 recruited children this way and the ads were aimed at children, not their parents: “All our junior volunteers get a lovely certificate and a part-of-the-research teddy bear.”



THEY’RE 12 YEARS OLD! This is tragic but true, and Moderna has been proved to be not only highly unethical but PREDATORY.

Thanks to Nicolas Hulscher from the McCullough Foundation for bringing it to our attention.

