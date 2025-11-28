Fast Facts Friday
Why are doctors seeing appendix cancer at rates never before seen?
Appendix cancer is so rare that few surgeons have seen it. It occurs in one to two people in a million. Yet, it is one of the sharpest cancer surges seen in decades.
And millennials (those born in the 1980s) are getting appendix cancer at 4x the rate of those born in the 1940s.
A new study led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center found the striking increase in diagnoses of appendiceal adenocarcinoma (AA).
The study was based on data from the National Cancer Institute SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results) Program, with the researchers analyzing the incidence of AA in people aged 20 or older from 1975 to 2019. In total, they examined 4,858 confirmed cases.
All the typical risk factors are mentioned — age, sex, alcohol use, smoking, and family history. Women are more likely to develop AA, as are people over age 50.
The COVID jabs are not mentioned, but could this be a factor?
Symptoms vary from person to person—and people often don’t have symptom (asymptomatic.) If you do have symptoms, they can include appendicitis, bloating, abdominal fluid buildup, abdominal or pelvic pain, or changes in bowel habits.
I would say “of course it’s the jabs!” When that possibility is not even mentioned, there has got to be a reason.💔
Isn’t the appendix an integral aspect of the immune system? This is not really discussed much in medicine, but certainly worth investigating more thoroughly. Why were routine appendectomies performed with any abdominal surgeries for so n me an years, (like tonsillectomies were for decades)? Could appendectomies have been a part of the agenda to weaken peoples immune systems under the guise of better health?
The jabs, by design have been shown to target the immune system competency. If the appendix plays an important role in immune function it could follow that the jabs would influence its health. Just a thought.