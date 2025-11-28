Appendix cancer is so rare that few surgeons have seen it. It occurs in one to two people in a million. Yet, it is one of the sharpest cancer surges seen in decades.



And millennials (those born in the 1980s) are getting appendix cancer at 4x the rate of those born in the 1940s.

A new study led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center found the striking increase in diagnoses of appendiceal adenocarcinoma (AA).

The study was based on data from the National Cancer Institute SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results) Program, with the researchers analyzing the incidence of AA in people aged 20 or older from 1975 to 2019. In total, they examined 4,858 confirmed cases.

All the typical risk factors are mentioned — age, sex, alcohol use, smoking, and family history. Women are more likely to develop AA, as are people over age 50.

The COVID jabs are not mentioned, but could this be a factor?



Symptoms vary from person to person—and people often don’t have symptom (asymptomatic.) If you do have symptoms, they can include appendicitis, bloating, abdominal fluid buildup, abdominal or pelvic pain, or changes in bowel habits.



