Fast Facts Friday
Do you see the correlation?
Of course we see the correlation. Yet there are still big medical factions telling us there is nothing to see here. And the medical industrial complex keeps touting the safety of vaccines. They have an all-out war on RFK Jr., and the Big Pharma controlled states like Colorado are passing harmful regulations to shield vaccine liability. The new bill even would allow pharmacists to independently prescribe a vaccine without a doctor. Factions like the AAP are ignoring the CDC schedule and creating their own recommendations.
In short, vaccine guidance has been WEAPONIZED. I wrote about it recently here.
Vaccines are NOT safe and effective. You can purchase my vaccine series on Amazon.
I’ve gotten some great feedback re our Q&A session from the event on the 19th.
People learned so much. Including myself.
Can’t thank you enough Sherri. 😘❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
There are people out there that you could hit with a sledgehammer who would still believe all the evil bullshit about need for vaccine killers!! It’s a tragedy for children of this kind of parent!
Sadly, the world moves on and kicks this kind to the curb.