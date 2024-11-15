In July 2021, the European Medicines Agency (the FDA equivalent in the EU) authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-17. By October, though, both Sweden and Denmark had suspended Moderna’s jab for ages 30 and under.



Why?



Because a Nordic study revealed a small increase in the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis among youth, effects seen within 4 weeks of receiving the injection.

Sweden had previously suspended AstraZeneca’s COVID vax after blood clotting concerns.



Why are we still administering COVID vaccines in the US? Or anywhere for that matter?

