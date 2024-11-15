In July 2021, the European Medicines Agency (the FDA equivalent in the EU) authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-17. By October, though, both Sweden and Denmark had suspended Moderna’s jab for ages 30 and under.
Why?
Because a Nordic study revealed a small increase in the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis among youth, effects seen within 4 weeks of receiving the injection.
Sweden had previously suspended AstraZeneca’s COVID vax after blood clotting concerns.
Why are we still administering COVID vaccines in the US? Or anywhere for that matter?
Why? According to an interesting quote found in a book by Rudolph Steiner, a Germanic intellectual philosopher who wrote about 30 books and who brushed elbows with the satanic elite around the turn of the 18th/19th century, just before the rise of allopathy and the Eugenists who comprised the wonderful group of people known as the ‘Nazis’ … in one book, not sure which, Steiner wrote that, (paraphrased) ‘in the future, naive, materialistic (atheist) doctors will administer vaccines designed to separate the soul from the body, thus turning humans into automatons.’ … turning humans into souless animals. Satans number one objective. They’ve been planning this for centuries. That’s why it doesn’t make sense.
Exactly! Why hasn’t it totally been thrown out. Follow the $$$ trail.