False Flag: Why Queer Politics Mean the End of America - Joy Pullman

Pride is being presented as identity. Joy Pullmann argues it is operating as policy.

In False Flag: Why Queer Politics Mean the End of America, Pullmann tracks how sexual politics moved from cultural conversation into legal enforcement. This discussion with Dr. Tenpenny explains what that shift means in practice.

The episode addresses what “queer politics” is, how the concept of sameness between men and women is being pushed through institutions, and why legal decisions like Bostock changed the scope of federal protections. It connects these developments to changes inside schools, workplaces, and public life.

It also moves into what most people recognize but rarely connect. Family breakdown, loss of restraint, and rising disorder do not happen in isolation. They follow structural changes in belief, authority, and responsibility.

The conversation leaves open a central question. If the family no longer holds its role as the foundation of order, what replaces it.

Important Links:

Book: False Flag: Why Queer Politics Mean the End of America

X : JoyPullman

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