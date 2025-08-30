Author credit line - ID 191360520 © Nikcoa - Dreamstime.com

Inflammation is a major role in most chronic illnesses, including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, pulmonary, metabolic, autoimmune, and neoplastic (cancer) diseases.

Curcumin/Turmeric

For centuries, it has been known that turmeric exhibits anti-inflammatory activity, but extensive research performed within the past two decades has shown that this activity of turmeric, a member of the ginger family, is due to curcumin (diferuloylmethane). Turmeric comes from the root of a perennial plant that is difficult to cut; hence, it is usually ground and sold as a powder. Curcumin, the active component of turmeric, is what gives turmeric its yellow hue

.Curcumin is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that positively affects every organ in the body. Curcumin has been found to be protective against more than 70 conditions, including type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer. Studies have shown that curcumin is more effective in reducing inflammation than aspirin and ibuprofen, more effective in suppressing breast cancer recurrence than tamoxifen, and is more potent than Vitamin C or Vitamin E as an antioxidant. Its effects on cardiovascular disease (CVD) are profound.

CVD is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, which includes coronary artery disease, acute myocardial infarction, peripheral arterial disease, and stroke. CVD is responsible for 17% of national health expenditures. As the population ages, these costs are expected to increase substantially from 2010 to 2030, when it is estimated that 40.5% of the US population is projected to have some form of CVD. As far back as 2011, the growing cost of CVD was projected to be astronomical. Between 2010 and 2030, direct medical costs of CVD (in 2008 dollars) were projected to triple, from $273 billion to $818 billion. The indirect costs (due to lost productivity) for all CVDs are estimated to increase to at least $276 billion in 2030, an increase of 61%.

Is it any wonder that the American diet, loaded with sugar and salt, and lacking in nature’s herbs and spices, has some of the highest incidences of CVD in the world?

Comprehensive research suggests curcumin mediates its potential effects against CVD through several different mechanisms, but primarily through the modulation of a cytokine called NF-kB (pronounced NF-kappa-beta.) NF-kB activation is a major mediator of inflammation in most chronic diseases (including cancer), and inhibition of NF-kB can prevent or resolve many chronic diseases.

Curcumin has strong artery-protecting effects. Atherosclerosis is characterized by vascular inflammation and lipid accumulation within the vessel wall. It has been shown in animals to lessen fatty plaques, lower LDL (“bad”; inflammatory) cholesterol, and help regulate blood pressure. It can reduce the size of blood clots after a hemorrhagic stroke and can improve circulation in the brain after a stroke or traumatic brain injury.

A long list of conditions have been successfully improved by using 500-1000mg of curcumin per day:

Colitis and Crohn’s disease

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes, type 2

Eye problems – conjunctivitis, dry eyes, macular degeneration, post-op cataract care

Pain, particularly osteoarthritis

Dosages can vary, but it is a non-toxic spice/herb with no reported side effects or toxicity.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol gained worldwide attention from epidemiological studies linking red wine consumption to the low mortality of the French population from cardiovascular diseases, despite high intake of dietary cholesterol and saturated fats in comparison to other

Western countries. This phenomenon was referred to as the ‘French Paradox.’

Red wine is the most important dietary source of resveratrol because it has high concentrations in grape skins. Resveratrol is a non-flavonoid polyphenol also found in a variety of berries and medicinal plants. The composition of resveratrol as a red wine extract has been shown to lower and even prevent inflammation, and thus, it can stave off major illnesses, especially cardiovascular diseases.

Resveratrol acts directly and indirectly to produce nitric oxide (NO), inhibit vascular inflammation, lowers blood pressure, and lowers the risk of blood clots by preventing platelet aggregation. In vivo (living animals or humans) and in vitro (laboratory) studies suggested that resveratrol has an array of health-promoting benefits.

Nitric Oxide

Nitric oxide (NO) is a critical signaling messenger within the cardiovascular system that exerts a plethora of biological effects, including inhibition of platelet aggregation and regulation of the contraction strength of the heart muscle. In the late 1980s, it was discovered that NO plays a crucial role in controlling blood pressure by relaxing smooth muscle cells in the walls of peripheral arteries. In fact, atherosclerosis, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, diabetes mellitus, congestive heart failure, and stroke have all been linked to low levels of NO.

Since hypertension is the number one risk factor for developing CVD, normalizing BP with NO is an important consideration. NO supplement appears to actively lower blood pressure, improve vascular compliance, and restore endothelial function in patients with hypertension.

CardioMiracle is a nutritional supplement designed to support cardiovascular health by enhancing the body’s natural production of nitric oxide (NO). Nitric oxide is a vital signaling molecule that relaxes and widens blood vessels, improving circulation, oxygen delivery, and overall vascular function. As we age, our natural ability to produce nitric oxide declines, contributing to higher blood pressure, reduced energy, and a greater risk of heart-related conditions. CardioMiracle combines L-arginine and L-citrulline—two amino acids that stimulate nitric oxide production—with a synergistic blend of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and plant extracts to maximize heart and vessel health.

By improving nitric oxide levels, CardioMiracle helps lower vascular resistance, support healthy blood pressure, and enhance nutrient delivery to cells. Its formulation also includes antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and polyphenols that protect the endothelium—the inner lining of blood vessels—from oxidative stress and inflammation, two major drivers of cardiovascular disease. Many users also report increased stamina, quicker recovery after exercise, and improved overall vitality.

In addition to heart benefits, better nitric oxide balance supports immune function, brain health, and cellular energy production. CardioMiracle offers a comprehensive, natural approach for those seeking to strengthen their cardiovascular system, maintain healthy circulation, and promote long-term wellness.

ECP and Nitric oxide

External Counter Pulsation (ECP) has been an FDA-approved therapy since 1995 for the treatment of refractory angina. This long-overlooked non-invasive medical device has been proven in published studies to address many types of heart disease, including hypertension, arrhythmias, cardiomyopathies, congestive heart failure (CHF), and myocarditis and pericarditis, both prevalent side effects of the COVID-19 injections. Patients who are not candidates for angioplasty or stents, because they have extremely small or severely curved vessels, can benefit from ECP. Patients who have hearts that are too weak for surgery may greatly benefit from ECP.

How It Works

In 1953, researchers discovered that coronary blood flow – the amount of oxygen delivered to the heart muscle itself – could be improved by as much as 40 percent when blood was moved back to the heart during diastole, the period when the heart relaxes and the heart chambers are filled with blood. The treatment was FDA-approved in 1995 as a treatment for coronary artery disease, angina, cardiogenic shock, and for use during a heart attack. In 2002, the FDA extended its use for congestive heart failure. It has undergone rigorous clinical trials at leading universities around the world, resulting in more than 100 scientific studies published in leading medical journals.

ECP therapy uses wraps, similar to blood pressure cuffs, to improve blood flow. The cuffs are hydraulic and connected to your heart using a 3-lead EKG monitor. It is painless, noninvasive, and akin to passive exercise. In fact, your heart gets six times more oxygen during an ECP treatment than it would get by running on a treadmill for an hour! The treatment increases circulatory nitric oxide, which dilates all the arteries in the body. ECP can also stimulate the growth of new blood vessels around blocked arteries by increasing the production of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). These new blood vessels, called collateral circulation, can greatly improve the function of the heart; it’s akin to promoting your own internal bypass surgery.

When researchers examined the effects of ECP on plasma nitric oxide during the course of ECP therapy (1 hour), plasma NO progressively increased. After 36 hours of ECP, there was a 62% ± 17% increase in plasma NO compared with baseline. Three months after completion of the full set of 35 ECP treatments, NO remained as much as 23% above baseline. The investigators concluded that their data provided evidence to support the notion that ECP improves endothelial function, the area of blood vessels that continually synthesizes NO.

I suspect the elevated NO levels would have remained even higher if the subjects had either continued with maintenance ECP treatments every other week or if they had been maintained on NO-producing supplements or both.

Synergy

According to the available published literature, it can be concluded that curcumin treatment not only has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects but also has beneficial effects on cardiovascular diseases by increasing the bioavailability of nitric oxide. If a person takes curcumin supplements AND CardioMiracle during a course of ECP treatments, a myriad of present and future health concerns could melt away.For more information, see www.TenpennyECP.com

