Empire of Lies: Fragments from the Memory Hole - Charles Goyette

Charles Goyette explains how modern U.S. foreign policy operates through a deep state framework that creates pretexts for war and reinforces them through coordinated media narratives. This conversation breaks down how the Iraq War was presented to the public and why similar patterns continue to drive current global tensions.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny guides the discussion into the structure behind these decisions. Historical examples are not treated as isolated events. They reveal a consistent process that shapes how wars begin, how they are justified, and how long they continue.

The conversation connects these patterns to present-day instability, including energy pressure, supply chain disruption, and rising economic strain that is already affecting daily life. It also raises questions about authority, accountability, and how decisions shift away from public oversight.

Charles Goyette’s book Empire of Lies: Fragments from the Memory Hole documents these patterns in depth. The interview brings those patterns into the present and shows how they continue to unfold.

Important Links:

Website: https://empireoflies.com/

Book: Empire of Lies

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Cellular Detox Support

Helps to reduce environmental and chemical burden that builds over time.

Fulvic Minerals (Trace Minerals)

Restores foundational elements that may be lacking in modern food and water.

Cardio Miracle

Supports circulation, oxygen delivery, and cognitive clarity under stress.

Natto-Clear

Vascular support as systemic strain increases.

Leave a comment