Podcast Recap

Dr. Christopher Exley: Did you catch my conversation with Mr. Aluminum? Dr. Christopher Exley is the world’s foremost leader on aluminum. Parents trusted the people who told them these injections were safe—pediatricians, regulators, pharmaceutical companies, and public health agencies. Dr. Exley spent decades studying aluminum inside living tissue, and what he found raises a brutal question: how much evidence existed before anyone was willing to talk about the exposure?

Children receive repeated aluminum exposure during the most vulnerable stages of brain development. Parents describe seizures, regression, speech loss, sensory collapse, chronic inflammation, or autism after vaccination but they were dismissed, isolated, and even investigated.

In this conversation, Dr. Christopher Exley breaks down the biological mechanism he believes connects aluminum adjuvants to profound neurological damage in children. He explains how immune cells can carry aluminum particles from the injection site directly into brain tissue, why the blood-brain barrier offers far less protection than people were taught, and why those findings changed the direction of his entire career.

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Dr. Sina McCullough: You may think your food is being checked for safety. It isn’t. Chemicals are being added to your food without independent testing, and most people have no idea it’s happening. In Hands Off My Food, she lays out how the system allows substances into the food supply through internal approvals that never reach the level people assume. You’re already seeing the effects. Digestion changes. Weight doesn’t respond the same. Kids struggle with behavior and constant outbursts that don’t make sense. Adults deal with mood swings that get written off as stress or hormones. Gut issues show up and stay.

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Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld: Most Americans watched crime rise, borders collapse, media narratives synchronize, prosecutors stop enforcing laws, and public trust disintegrate without ever asking whether the same financial networks were sitting behind all of it.

Rachel Ehrenfeld says they were.

We discuss her book, The Soros Agenda, and the decades-long influence operation she believes reshaped America through political funding, nonprofit networks, media influence, immigration activism, criminal justice campaigns, and institutional pressure applied slowly enough that most people never recognized the larger pattern forming around them.

This conversation goes far beyond the public image of George Soros as simply a billionaire donor. Ehrenfeld traces how local prosecutor races, activist NGOs, media systems, drug legalization campaigns, immigration policy, and ideological movements became connected pieces inside a much larger strategy aimed at changing how Americans think, govern, enforce laws, define borders, and understand freedom itself.

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Twila Brase: Twila is a favorite returning guest for my audience who loves her! This week, Twila and I discussed how AI and corporations are controlling Medicare. It is becoming a trap, and it's not a theory. It's already happening.



Medicare is no longer just an insurance program. It is becoming a control system, and most Americans do not understand what is already happening. Twila joins me for this special two-part investigation into Medicare Advantage, AI-driven denials, prior authorization, and the quiet restructuring of healthcare access in America.

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Next Week’s Podcasts

Guide link: https://drtenpenny.com/guide/

Three ways to watch:

America Out Loud Radio Network

This substack: drtenpenny.substack.com

Dr. T’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/DrTenpenny

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Only 2 days left to watch! Body Burden follows citizen journalist Nick Pineault as he investigates the claims of environmental medicine doctors who say they can help people heal from decades of toxic accumulation. He was skeptical. Very skeptical. So he tested their protocols on himself. What he discovered changed everything. This isn’t just another documentary about environmental toxins. It’s a hope-filled transformation story.



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