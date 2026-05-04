Food. Soil. Water. Livestock. These were once the heartbeat of American life. Today, they have become battlegrounds. In this gripping conversation, I sit down with Vermont attorney, pastor, and multigenerational organic farmer John Klar to expose the dark side, the war against farmers every American needs to hear. Why are they trying to eliminate cows when healthy soil actually needs them? Why are synthetic meats and patented seeds being pushed as the future of food? Is it really a war against the farmer, or is it a war against you?

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Dr. Titus Kennedy is the author of Archaeology and the People of the Bible: The Evidence Challenging the Myth Narrative and What Archaeology Reveals About Biblical History. He shows evidence drawn from excavation sites, inscriptions, and historical records that can be tested against established history. What begins to take shape in this conversation is an examination of whether the people described in the Bible can be placed inside the same historical framework used for every other ancient text. Did individuals recorded thousands of years ago actually exist?

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I’ve been focusing on our food system lately, exposing hidden horrors. We’ve covered everything from attempts to put vaccines in vegetables, to the horrific conditions in our nation’s food system. The podcast with Gail Eisnitz focuses on the stories buried inside slaughterhouses, which operate out of sight and out of mind and are driven by corporate power and political indifference. What she uncovered is darker than anyone imagines. Join the conversation as we discuss what really happens inside the industrial slaughterhouses that produce most of the meat sold in American supermarkets.

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Our brains are being shaped in a very negative way. The brain adapts to whatever it experiences most, and these days, that means chronic stress and constant digital input. The nervous system becomes conditioned over time—you’re hyper-alert; sleep eludes you. The deep restoration your body & brain desperately need becomes increasingly rare.

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You will definitely want to listen to my conversation with Liana Werner-Gray. Her new book, The Truth About Seed Oils, exposes a food system that has been built on deception, and the damage is already showing up in your body. Seed oils are in the foods people eat every day, and they are tied to inflammation, brain fog, weight gain, and chronic disease that continues to rise. This did not happen by accident. These products were pushed into the food supply and labeled as healthy.

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What I’m Reading

Here’s a link to the library of all the books from my America Out Loud podcast.

What You Might Have Missed

The Tenpenny Report: The Beginning of the End for the Southern Poverty Law Center. Read here.

A special Q&A session with Dr. T for Episode #280 of Critically Thinking.

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Be Patient in Trouble, part two of the Walking With God collection, is out now!

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