Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day, and began after the American Civil War as a day to honor soldiers who died in military service. People would decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers, flags, and wreaths. The Civil War (1861–1865) caused more American deaths than any previous conflict. After World War I, the holiday became a remembrance for Americans who died in all wars.

Podcast Recap

Joy Pullman’s podcast really hit a nerve with my audience. So many of you have stories about how the breakdown of the family has affected you.



What a great book and what a great conversation. In it, we discuss how the Pride movement is being used to reshape law, education, and the structure of the family in real time. What looks like cultural expression now carries legal force, policy backing, and consequences that reach into schools, workplaces, and public life.



It is aimed at our children! Joy breaks down the ideology behind it. In her book, she traces how sexual politics moved from the margins into the center of power, and why that shift is not accidental.



What does “queer politics” actually mean? You will hear how the breakdown of the family connects directly to the breakdown of social order.

Watch this episode

Watch

Matthew McWhorter asks one central question. How do you know the Bible you are reading is the right one and who made that decision?



McWhorter approaches the issue like a legal case. He compares timelines, witness credibility, and historical records to test whether the foundation of Christianity is consistent or quietly unstable.



If you believe the Bible is the Word of God but have never questioned how those books were chosen, Matthew McWhorter forces a problem you cannot ignore. The version of Scripture you trust may rest on contradictions.



Watch

If you didn’t see my episode with special guest Tiffany Asher Bramblett, author of

Unbreaking The Brain: The Natural Reversal of Autism, Alzheimer’s, and Autoimmune Disease, you need to. This is an amazing story about an amazing personal journey. If you or a loved one is dealing with any brain injury, this is a must-see.

Watch

My interview with two women who became political prisnoners as teenagers.

What does it mean to be a political prisoner?



In Iran, people are arrested for speaking out, and it can happen without warning, without a clear charge, and once you are taken, you don’t control what happens next or when it ends.



If you missed the discussion earlier this week, you’ll want to watch the replay of my discussion with special guests Homeira Hesami & Shirin Nariman, two girls who were arrested at ages 15 and 16 in Iran.



The episode is titled What Happens After You Are Taken and Why People Are Still Being Executed.



What they talk about makes it clear this is not something that ended years ago or something limited to a small group of activists.

We need awareness and light shed on this subject. Please watch if you haven’t already.



Watch

You may think your food is being checked for safety. It isn’t. Chemicals are being added to your food without independent testing, and most people have no idea it’s happening.



Dr.Sina McCullough takes you straight into that reality. In Hands Off My Food, she lays out how the system allows substances into the food supply through internal approvals that never reach the level people assume.



You’re already seeing the effects. Digestion changes. Weight doesn’t respond the same. Kids struggle with behavior and constant outbursts that don’t make sense. Adults deal with mood swings that get written off as stress or hormones. Gut issues show up and stay.



Dr. Sina McCullough ties that back to what is coming in through food and what stays in the body longer than it should.

Watch



Next Week’s Podcasts

Chris Exley, the father of aluminum. Twila Brase with a warning on Medicare. Rachel Ehrenfeld on the Soros agenda. What more could you ask for?



Three ways to watch:

America Out Loud Radio Network

This substack: drtenpenny.substack.com

Dr. T’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/DrTenpenny

What You Might Have Missed—Eye on Hantavirus

Read about the US hantavirus outbreak that started it all!

The 1993 Four Corners Outbreak: A Catalyst For All Future Pandemics?

Manufacturing the Next Threat: Can Pharma Profit From Hantavirus?

Body Burden follows citizen journalist Nick Pineault as he investigates the claims of environmental medicine doctors who say they can help people heal from decades of toxic accumulation. He was skeptical. Very skeptical. So he tested their protocols on himself. What he discovered changed everything. This isn’t just another documentary about environmental toxins. It’s a hope-filled transformation story.



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