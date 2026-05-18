Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Christa's avatar
Christa
1h

Are you still interviewing twila brase? Haven't seen her for awhile... All this craziness with ai would love to hear her thoughts

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
1h

Nice summary. Interesting book about George Washington. Thanks

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