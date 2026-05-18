If you thought you knew everything about George Washington, you’ll want to read historian Brady J. Crytzer’s book The National Road. You’ll likely learn things you did not know! It tells the story of the first federal project begun decades before the nation itself was born—the National Road that connected the US across the Alleghenies & into the western frontier. As a surveyor, a young Washington dreamed of uniting the Potomac and Ohio Rivers, & Crytzer traces the political rivalries & engineering marvels that brought settlers, ideas, & commerce deep into the American interior. An older Washington knew the road had major significance as a route to unite the fledgling republic. Thomas Jefferson, torn between his agrarian ideals and the demands of a growing nation, ultimately championed the road.

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Is cancer caused by parasites? Many of you already know Dr. William Supple Jr. He just wrote a book on why terminal cancer patients are turning to fenbendazole after conventional treatment failed. One of the hottest topics right now is this: What if cancer behaves biologically like a parasite? His research began after his 83-year-old mother-in-law was sent home with terminal metastatic breast cancer and reportedly recovered after using fenbendazole, a low-cost anti-parasitic drug commonly used in veterinary medicine.

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How do wealthy families always seem to not pay taxes? They just get richer. Joseph Lombardi believes most Americans were never taught how money actually works. He explains why many retirement systems expose families to taxes, fees, market volatility, and long-term financial vulnerability while wealthy individuals legally use very different structures to protect their assets. Hear about his book: There’s a Better Way Than 401k: Why Wealthy Families Legally Structure Money Outside Traditional Retirement Systems Before Taxes, Inflation, Market Instability, and Long-term Care Costs Consume Decades of Savings.

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Why are so many people walking away from Christianity? When we posted the episode from Pedro Garcia on Wednesday, we got this great wisdom from someone in the Telegram chat: "I didn't walk away from Christianity. I walked away from the Catholic church & the way they hid child-molesting clergy. My high school had at least two priests who molested boys & it was covered up for 30 years."



I can't tell you how many times I've heard this. You will enjoy this episode with Pedro, who spent years as an atheist before becoming a follower of Jesus. Now he spends his time helping Christians understand one of the fastest-growing spiritual crises in modern culture: the collapse of faith.

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This week, I had Emma Waters as a guest. She is the author of Lead Like Jael:

7 Timeless Principles for Today’s Women of Faith.



Cultural messaging is negatively influencing the way women approach major life decisions. The emphasis has shifted to independence and career and away from marriage and family. In Lead Like Jael, she presents a framework centered on seasons of life. She explains how maturity and responsibility develop over time and how that perspective changes how women navigate work and family.

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What I’m Reading

The Five Books From This Week--available in my library

What You Might Have Missed

Read about the US hantavirus outbreak that started it all!

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Body Burden follows citizen journalist Nick Pineault as he investigates the claims of environmental medicine doctors who say they can help people heal from decades of toxic accumulation. He was skeptical. Very skeptical. So he tested their protocols on himself. What he discovered changed everything. This isn’t just another documentary about environmental toxins. It’s a hope-filled transformation story.



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Be Patient in Trouble, part two of the Walking With God collection, is out now!

Your skin isn’t “acting up.” It’s communicating. Signs like dry, inflamed skin, rosacea and eczema often signal a deeper dysfunction—not simply a “bad skin day.”

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