Thanks for the continued feedback on our weekly roundup email. It seems you all really like it, so we’ll keep doing it. Keep the suggestions coming.

My podcasts are not only about exposing corruption and evil but are also about how we can all work together to get the brighter future we’ve hoped and prayed about for so long. We carefully curate our podcast guests and topics to give you the information you need, and that you’ll not find anywhere else. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.

What a thrill to have Jan Jekielek as my guest this week. Most of you likely know Jan as a senior editor with The Epoch Times and host of the show American Thought Leaders. In this interview, Jan explains how Falun Gong practitioners are the victims of China’s dark organ transplant industry. It is one of the most fascinating—and horrific—discussions. We must shed light on this issue, so be sure to listen as we discuss his new book, Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary. If you are like me, you are wondering what “killed to order” means. I was shocked, and you will be too.

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Grounding...you’ve heard of the practice. Maybe you do it. My recent podcast with Dr. Justin Frandson presents a very interesting perspective. Dr. Frandson started seeing a strange phenomenon in the athletes he worked with. Nerve responses slowed. Fatigue appeared in bodies that should have been operating at the highest level. It had no mechanical cause—their muscles, bones and joints were fine. The investigation pulled him into a subject that he never considered before: electromagnetic exposure. Tune in for an electrifying discussion!

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Decorated Lieutenant Commander Tom Caldwell and his wife attended J6 in our nation’s capitol. They took photographs & sang patriotic songs...a great non-violent day. Two weeks later, federal agents stormed their property before dawn. They pointed rifle lasers at his wife & took Tom into custody. We must never forget the story of J6, and we must hold people accountable. This is one you won’t want to miss.

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During COVID lockdowns, kids learned via Zoom, and many parents were shocked at what their children were being taught. Sadly, that hasn’t really changed. In this uncompromising conversation, Priscilla West, an education researcher with the Government Accountability Institute, investigates the hidden agenda shaping the modern education system that is rewiring your child’s world view.

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Judicial overreach. We’ve seen countless cases of rogue judges who are issuing directives that go way beyond the initial cases brought before the court. in this enlightening conversation we explore how it all began with Marbury vs. Madison, the case so often cited by these judges. How did we get to where we are today, when judges issue directives to the executive branch of government? Tune in to find out with Senator Dave Howard and James Rigby.

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What I’m Reading

Here is the library of all the books I have featured on my America Out Loud podcast.

Browse the Shelves



I’ve also added a What I’m Reading section to this substack as well as my Sunday Walking With God substack (where I will post faith-based books.) I’ll change books every month or so and let you know here what’s new.

What’s Coming Up

March 30 (Monday) - Ask The Expert Immunology Masterclass with Dr. Aristos Vojdani (details coming March 23)

April 10-Tenpenny IMC 30th Anniversary Celebration. RSVP here

April 11-AI Singularity Webinar on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Reserve your seat: https://prep4survival.org/agicookie 💰 Save $25 with code: AGI2026-COOKIE

What You May Have Missed

I loved meeting all of you at this past week’s Sustain Me Living & Wellness Fair in North Carolina. I’m honored to be part of this event with Barbara O’Neill and a lineup of voices who believe education, not control, is the foundation of real health. Several of you asked. The recordings from the March event will be available some time in April. We will keep you posted. And, we’re back in NC in October! Save the date.

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