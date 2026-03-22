Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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MSB
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Organ harvesting happens world-over, including your country. It's been a sort of big thing in Eastern Europe where young homeless people were lured to western Europe with promises of good jobs and nice accommodation only to be killed for their organs. That said, and also appreciating you greatly, I'd just like to say that my personal experience with Falun Gong people hasn't been very positive and therefore I don't find them 100% trustworthy (although I think they should have freedom of practising their beliefs). One of them came to some business talks I'd organised (purely sit down, listen, leave) and used it as her personal Falun Gong networking event pestering people with her business card. When I requested she not do that, she was quite rude. Not that I'm saying you should go by my one experience. But this kind of attacking China today, Russia yesterday or tomorrow, the City of London another day all seems to be part of a campaign to distract people.

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