There’s Still Time!



Tonight at 8pm ET!

Register here at hormones.drtenpenny.com

Somewhere along the way, women were taught to expect decline.



Less energy.

Less sleep.

Less vitality.

Less joy.



I don’t accept that, and neither does Dr. Christiane Northrup.



Join us tonight at 8 PM ET as we explore what’s really happening during midlife and why so many women may have been given the wrong explanation for their symptoms.

Podcast Recap



Kenneth Abramowitz: This may be one of the most important conversations I’ve ever had, and honestly, one of my favorites of all time.



Look beyond the daily headlines and ask a much bigger question: Are the issues facing America really separate problems, or are they all connected?



From education and public health to border security, China, Iran, political Islam, globalism, and cultural change, this discussion explores what Abramowitz calls a multi-front war for the future of our nation. Whether you agree with every conclusion or not, the ideas presented here will make you think.



If we only focus on individual events, we may miss the larger forces shaping our world. Understanding the bigger picture has never been more important.



I believe everyone needs to hear this conversation.

Watch Here

Dr. Marcie Fallek: Your dog got cancer. Your cat developed kidney disease. Your once healthy pet suddenly became a medical patient.



Dr. Fallek spent decades watching the same pattern unfold. Animals would come into the clinic healthy. Months or years later they were battling chronic disease, cancer, immune disorders, and health problems their owners never expected.



In Little Miracles Everywhere: My Unorthodox Path to Holistic Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Fallek shares the journey that transformed her from a conventional veterinarian into a holistic practitioner willing to challenge some of the most protected assumptions in veterinary medicine. What she discovered forced her to ask difficult questions about vaccines, chronic illness, toxic burden, pharmaceutical influence, and why so many pets seem to be getting sick younger than ever before.

Watch

Buy the Book

James Grundvig: Fraud. Embezzlement. Government Betrayal.



These are familiar terms these days, as we see the fraud unfold in Minnesota and other states. My audience is awake; we know this fraud has been going on a long time in every agency. In his book Master Manipulator, today's guest James Grundvig shows the rise of Danish researcher Poul Thorsen & the CDC-funded autism studies that helped shape public trust in vaccine safety. Financial crimes eventually led to Thorsen's indictment and extradition to the US.

Watch

Buy the Book

Next Week’s Podcasts

Next week’s lineup: T. Casey Fleming, Aaron Armstrong, Mark Beckman, Nick Kupper, and Drew Thomas Allen.



Guide link: https://drtenpenny.com/guide/

Three ways to watch:

America Out Loud Radio Network

This substack: drtenpenny.substack.com

Dr. T’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/DrTenpenny

Our Reports & Articles

Is US pharmaceutical manufacturing a national security issue? Read the report here.

Summer Focus on Lyme Disease

The Crazy Conspiracy About Ticks Being Dropped From Airplanes

How much do you really know about Lyme disease?



For many people, the story doesn’t end with a tick bite. Chronic fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, anxiety, sleep disturbances, heart palpitations, numbness, tingling, and a long list of unexplained symptoms can linger for months—or even years—without clear answers.



Join me and Kerri Simpson, ND, for a LIVE interactive webinar as we take a deep dive into Lyme disease, co-infections, the challenges of diagnosis, available testing options, and what recovery may look like for those struggling to reclaim their health.



This is an important conversation for anyone seeking answers beyond conventional explanations and looking for practical information to better understand tick-borne illness.



Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET



Bring your questions and join us for this timely and educational event.



Register today: tickbites.drtenpenny.com

Register

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