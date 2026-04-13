Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Peggy
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Dr. Tenpenny always has interesting topics to share. I appreciate that she, like Dr. Chauncy Crandall, both operate from a position of FAITH and GOD's miraculous healing powers. If only, the industrial medical system could harness and tap into that belief and practice how much further we would be as a civilization! Thank you Dr. Tenpenny for broaching the subject of cancer and management thereof rather than trying to destroy the body while "trying" to eradicate its existence.

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