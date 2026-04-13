Dr. Tenpenny's Weekly Roundup April 12, 2026
Lots happened this week. Here's the recap.
Is a routine pregnancy procedure damaging children before they’re born?
Jeanice Barcelo says yes. It’s prenatal ultrasound, which is treated as harmless in almost every medical setting. This two-part episode examines how ultrasounds may be impacting neurological development, fertility, and long-term health before birth.
She pulls from the research behind her book, The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound.
He was fully aware the whole time, able to hear everything, understand everything, and feel everything, yet he had no way to respond after the shots they were told would protect him. A child develops normally, something changes, and nothing returns to what it was. Parents are dismissed then given a diagnosis that does not match what they experienced.
Katie Asher is talking about her son, Houston, and this episode shows what non-speaking autism can look like when awareness is still fully there. She watched him lose abilities in real time and saw a clear gap between what she was being told and what was actually happening.
Have you ever wondered why some people just can’t be reached no matter what you say? Has someone in your life stopped thinking the way they used to?
I sat down with Dr. Michael Nehls to explore what is happening inside the brain when memory, identity, and independent thought begin to weaken. Dr. Nehls argues that the sharp rise in mental health disorders, social division, and loss of independent thinking is not accidental, but the result of a systematic process targeting the brain.
When you have cancer, you are told many things that determine and define your direction of care. But there are many things you are not told at the beginning, like how your cancer can be stabilized and controlled rather than aggressively chased. There is a difference between treating cancer as something to eliminate at all costs and understanding how it behaves inside the body so that it can be controlled.
Dr. Francisco Contreras tells us how tumors depend on specific metabolic conditions, including imbalances in sugar and oxygen, and why the immune system can be present yet unable to respond.
What I’m Reading
Here’s a link to the library of all the books from my America Out Loud podcast.
What You Might Have Missed
Wasn’t it nice to actually celebrate Easter without having to compete with Trans Day of Visibility this year? Remember, transgenders are made, not born, and this is aptly put by our guest author Erik Carlson in this week’s Tenpenny Report.
What’s Coming Up
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Dr. Tenpenny always has interesting topics to share. I appreciate that she, like Dr. Chauncy Crandall, both operate from a position of FAITH and GOD's miraculous healing powers. If only, the industrial medical system could harness and tap into that belief and practice how much further we would be as a civilization! Thank you Dr. Tenpenny for broaching the subject of cancer and management thereof rather than trying to destroy the body while "trying" to eradicate its existence.