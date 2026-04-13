My podcast explores topics you always wanted to explore but didn’t know how!

Is a routine pregnancy procedure damaging children before they’re born?

Jeanice Barcelo says yes. It’s prenatal ultrasound, which is treated as harmless in almost every medical setting. This two-part episode examines how ultrasounds may be impacting neurological development, fertility, and long-term health before birth.

Click on each image to watch the episodes.

She pulls from the research behind her book, The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound.

Click image to go to bookstore.

Click image to view episode

He was fully aware the whole time, able to hear everything, understand everything, and feel everything, yet he had no way to respond after the shots they were told would protect him. A child develops normally, something changes, and nothing returns to what it was. Parents are dismissed then given a diagnosis that does not match what they experienced.

Katie Asher is talking about her son, Houston, and this episode shows what non-speaking autism can look like when awareness is still fully there. She watched him lose abilities in real time and saw a clear gap between what she was being told and what was actually happening.

Learn more about Katie, Houston and their book here.

Click to watch the episode

Have you ever wondered why some people just can’t be reached no matter what you say? Has someone in your life stopped thinking the way they used to?

I sat down with Dr. Michael Nehls to explore what is happening inside the brain when memory, identity, and independent thought begin to weaken. Dr. Nehls argues that the sharp rise in mental health disorders, social division, and loss of independent thinking is not accidental, but the result of a systematic process targeting the brain.

Click image to learn more about Dr. Nehls’ book, The Indoctrinated Brain.

Click image to watch episode.

When you have cancer, you are told many things that determine and define your direction of care. But there are many things you are not told at the beginning, like how your cancer can be stabilized and controlled rather than aggressively chased. There is a difference between treating cancer as something to eliminate at all costs and understanding how it behaves inside the body so that it can be controlled.

Dr. Francisco Contreras tells us how tumors depend on specific metabolic conditions, including imbalances in sugar and oxygen, and why the immune system can be present yet unable to respond.

What I’m Reading

Here’s a link to the library of all the books from my America Out Loud podcast.

What You Might Have Missed

Wasn’t it nice to actually celebrate Easter without having to compete with Trans Day of Visibility this year? Remember, transgenders are made, not born, and this is aptly put by our guest author Erik Carlson in this week’s Tenpenny Report.

What’s Coming Up

Click image for this event as well as all my upcoming events.

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