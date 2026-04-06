I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter. Here is last week’s roundup email. Enjoy!

My podcast explores topics you always wanted to explore but didn’t know how!

Catherine Austin Fitts is beloved to my audience. So many of you have enjoyed my past conversations with Catherine, and here is the link to our latest. Catherine tells us that something massive is unfolding in the global economy. It is a strategic extraction of wealth and power. The ability to control your own money is being challenged. She shows the reality of a fast-moving digital control grid that is redefining money, power, and personal freedom. The shift is happening quietly, with massive consequences.

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My guest this past week was Jeffrey Smith, author of Seeds of Deception: Exposing Industry & Government Lies About the Safety of Genetically Engineered Foods You’re Eating. We are no longer dealing with traditional GMOs. Something far more advanced is moving into our food system and almost no one is talking about it. Jeffrey has been tracking this issue for decades. He helped ignite a global awareness around GMOs and is warning about what comes next. The most shocking part is how little oversight exists.

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Get the Book

It’s a question most of us have asked in our lifetimes: Why would a perfect God allow rebellion to unfold when intervention is possible? Greg Rogers walks through this question step by step. He reconstructs the logic of rebellion itself, rather than dismissing it as symbolism or mystery. You’ll see the reasoning behind Satan’s defiance, and the role worship plays as a voluntary alignment rather than a forced act.

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There comes a moment when staying silent costs more than speaking out. This is not just about a book. It is about a line in the sand. Through Sovereignty: John Mappin – The Restoration of Sanity, Mike unpacks the story of John Mappin, a real-world example of what it looks like to stand firm when pressure, money, and public opinion all push the other way. Sovereignty starts within. If you cannot speak your truth, you do not have it.

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Dr. Nathan E. Jones brings forward a question that most people sense but rarely stop to examine directly. Why do all human governments eventually break down? He presents biblical prophecy as a framework that attempts to explain both the pattern and what follows it. The conversation also explores what is described as the Kingdom of Christ and the conditions that precede it. His book, The Coming Millennial Kingdom, expands these ideas in detail.

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What I’m Reading

I’m definitely reading Prep4Survival Dispatch, Matt’s new substack. You’ll want to read it too.

Read Matt's substack

Here’s a link to the library of all the books from my America Out Loud podcast.

What You Might Have Missed

Tenpenny Walk With God Easter substack : Before it was Easter, it was the celebration of Pascha. Do our traditions distract from the true celebration?

The latest on the UK Meningitis Outbreak

What’s Coming Up

April 11-AI Singularity Webinar on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Reserve your seat: https://prep4survival.org/agicookie 💰 Save $25 with code: AGI2026-COOKIE

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