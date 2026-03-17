Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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FreedomFighter
6h

On the "humorous" side, we have spent many aggravating hours cursing call answering systems that don't let us talk to a real human. Imagine what it will be like when AI takes over that task. Instead of just not being able to talk to a human, we will be arguing with know-it-all AI.

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