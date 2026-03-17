Thanks for the great feedback we’ve received on the new weekly digest. It seems you are really enjoying the less-frequent emails, and liking the video recap and other great information in one concise and comprehensive email. Keep the suggestions coming…we’ve incorporated the ones we’ve received thus far in this issue.

I think we all agree that we are living through historic—and tumultuous times. Systems are collapsing in plain sight, and the information you consume right now determines how prepared you are tomorrow. We carefully curate our podcast guests and topics to give you the information you need, and that you’ll not find anywhere else.

Artificial intelligence development is accelerating faster than most people realize. Systems that once functioned as digital assistants are moving toward a stage known as Artificial General Intelligence—the threshold where machines begin forming ideas independently. Matthew Hunt has spent decades working in advanced computing systems and security infrastructure. His work now focuses on helping individuals and families understand what technological acceleration means for everyday life.

Watch here.

The technology around AI is advancing regardless of whether society discusses it openly. Understanding how to live alongside it may become one of the defining challenges of this decade.



Live Webinar: Surviving the Year of the AGI Singularity

🗓 April 11, 2026 ⏰ 10:00 AM Eastern

Learn:

• What AGI really means

• Which industries are most exposed

• How AI and robotics may reshape jobs

• How to prepare early and navigate throughout

🎟 Reserve your seat: https://prep4survival.org/agicookie 💰 Save $25 with code: AGI2026-COOKIE

Do the heartbreaks, medical diagnoses, and relational fractures of life carry meaning?

Pastor Clay Jones and Jean E. Jones speak from repeated miscarriage, infertility, foster parenting three high-needs children at once, bone cancer, and open heart surgery. They present suffering as God’s instrument for shaping endurance and forming character. The conversation explores anger toward God and eventual surrender. Watch here.

Red Tsunami is the book that T. Casey Fleming never intended to write, and it’s the book I simply could not put down. He describes the doctrine known as unrestricted warfare. In this construct every system inside a society becomes weaponized—finance, education, and digital networks. You’ll learn so much. Watch here.

Electricity is everywhere. Signals move through our homes, our devices, and the towers that are all around us. What rarely gets discussed is how that constant signal environment interacts with a biological system that runs on electrical rhythms of its own.

Dr. Justin Frandson has spent nearly thirty years studying performance through the body’s electrical communication systems. The conversation explores how constant device exposure, wearable tech, and wireless infrastructure interact with the body’s biofield, and why reconnecting with nature’s electrical environment may be more important than most people realize. Plug into the interview here.

John Leake was not always a vaccine critic. The narrative felt settled but when he began examining vaccine history through the lens of a forensic investigator, he became unsettled. When the COVID pandemic arrived with sweeping promises about a new generation of vaccines, he began tracing the deeper origins of the vaccine enterprise itself. That search led him into centuries-old archives, scientific pamphlets, royal records, and the personal writings of the men whose names still dominate medical textbooks. What do you think he found? Tune in to find out.



What I’m Reading

I love to read and have always read lots of books. I read even more now that I have my America Out Loud podcast five days a week. I’ve added a What I’m Reading section to this substack as well as my Sunday Walking With God substack (where I will post faith-based books.) I’ll change books every month or so and let you know here what’s new.

You May Have Missed This



The Tenpenny Report: The “Regular People” Associated With Epstein

Our Tenpenny Report on Canada’s Assisted Suicide Program



And, my new Pertussis book! More info here.

And last, but certainly not least…I’ll be speaking at the Sustain Me Living & Wellness Fair, March 16–21, at Tryon International Equestrian Center.

I’m honored to be part of this event with Barbara O’Neill and a lineup of voices who believe education, not control, is the foundation of real health. If you’re ready to step outside the conventional health narrative and learn how to truly sustain yourself and your family, I hope you’ll join us.

Tickets are available now: sustainme2026.eventbrite.com

Use code DRT10 for 10% off

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