This week’s podcast conversations were not theoretical. They were consequential. We are living through historic times. Systems are collapsing in plain sight, and the information you consume right now determines how prepared you are tomorrow.

Dr. Elizabeth Mumper has been in medicine long enough to recognize when the story being told does not match what is happening in real time. During the COVID years, she remained in her pediatric practice. What she saw did not line up with the urgent, dominating headlines we were being fed. What she saw was not reported—developmental shifts, altered neurological input, critical changes during important periods of growth. When the lockdowns ended, the headlines moved on, but the children were left debilitated. Tune in.

Birth is a divine design. The nervous system guides the mother through it all—conception, labor, postpartum recovery, and neonatal health. Yet for decades, birth has been reframed as something to manage, monitor, and control. More labors are induced. More caesarean births are performed. In this conversation, I sit down with Emmy Robbin to examine the foundations of childbirth that have been quietly removed from modern obstetrics.

Is your pet being prescribed medications or scheduled for surgeries for a problem that actually began in the spine? Could your dog’s issue be structural and could a spinal misalignment be the remedy?

Danny Carroll explains the claim that cancer follows specific emotional shocks and that each organ response carries a biological purpose. It’s a fascinating discussion you won’t want to miss.

Dr. Jason Lisle approaches the cosmos from an astrophysics perspective. We question assumptions. Do we really know the scale of the universe and the expanse of the heavens? Tune in to find out.

