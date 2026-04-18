D.R. Roquemore: The Wrath Trilogy: The Rapture Timeline Most Christians Have Never Questioned

Will Christians be taken to heaven before the tribulation, or will they live through part of it?

D.R. Roquemore explains what the book of Revelation says about the timing of the rapture and why that timing depends on one key detail, when God’s judgment begins.

From this episode, you will learn when the rapture happens according to scripture, whether believers face part of the tribulation, and why many churches may be teaching a timeline that does not fully align with the Bible.

This conversation also addresses why the topic is often avoided and what that means for people who have never examined it closely.

The Wrath trilogy shows how these events could unfold in real life. The interview explains the structure behind it.

Important Links:

Website: The Wrath Books

Book 1: Wrath: A Novel About The End of Days!

Book 2: Wrath - Left Behind: The Church is in Heaven, and God’s Wrath Begins!

Book 3: Wrath - The Millennium: God’s Wrath is now Complete, And The 1,000-Year Reign Begins!

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