Dr. Peter Glidden: How To Leave Big Pharma Behind & Become the Hero of Your Own Recovery

Dr. Peter Glidden joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to explain why so many people remain stuck in cycles of treatment without resolution. If you are managing symptoms with medications but not seeing real improvement, this conversation addresses the structure behind that experience.

Glidden explains what naturopathic medicine is, how it is trained, and why it approaches the body differently than conventional allopathic medicine. He argues that chronic disease continues to rise because the dominant system is designed to manage conditions over time rather than resolve underlying causes.

The discussion covers what drives chronic illness, how nutrient depletion and toxic burden affect recovery, and what prevention looks like outside the pharmaceutical model. He also addresses the larger structure of medicine in the United States and how access to alternative systems of care has been limited.

The interview provides the framework. His book, How to Leave Big Pharma Behind and Become the Hero of Your Own Health Recovery, expands into deeper explanation and application.

Conversations like this open the door, but they do not give you a full system to follow.

Prime Membership exists for that reason. It provides ongoing access to deeper teaching, expert sessions, and structured learning so you can move beyond scattered information and start applying it in a way that builds momentum.

Important Links:

Website: Leave Big Pharma Behind

Book: How To Leave Big Pharma Behind & Become the Hero of Your Own Health Recovery

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Today’s Show Sponsors:

Detox Spray

Supports the body in reducing toxic burden, which is discussed as a barrier to recovery.

Prime Membership

Ongoing education and deeper understanding of health topics discussed in this episode.

Fulvic Trace Minerals

Supports replenishment where nutrient depletion is identified as a root issue.

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