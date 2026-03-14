Dr. Justin Frandson - Grounded by Nature: Everything You Should Know About Electromagnetic Field & How to Thrive or Ground With Them

Electricity surrounds every modern environment. Wireless signals move through walls, across cities, and directly through the devices people carry against their bodies every day. Dr. Justin Frandson approaches that reality from a biological perspective.

The human body functions through electrical signaling. Nerves fire through electrical impulses. Brain activity occurs through measurable electrical waves. A subtle biofield surrounds the body and responds to external electrical forces. When manufactured electromagnetic radiation enters that environment, the body’s electrical balance shifts.

Frandson describes the difference between natural electrical resonance and directed technological signals. Natural waveforms distribute energy in every direction. Modern wireless infrastructure operates through directional signal patterns designed for transmission efficiency. Those signals intersect continuously with the electrical patterns inside human biology.

Sleep rhythms, neurological signaling, and cellular energy production depend on slow electrical patterns measured in only a few waves per second. Wireless infrastructure operates billions of waves per second above that range. The difference between those signal environments creates a persistent pressure on biological systems.

Grounding becomes the central theme of the discussion. Contact with soil, water, air, and sunlight supplies electrons that stabilize the body’s electrical field. Time spent in natural environments restores coherence to biological rhythms shaped by the planet’s natural resonance.

The conversation traces the growing presence of electromagnetic exposure across homes, schools, vehicles, and digital infrastructure while exploring the biological implications of living inside a constantly energized signal environment.

Important Links:

Website: Athleticism

Grounding Bags: EMFROCKS Grounded by Nature

Kindle Book: Grounded by Nature: Everything You Should Know About Electromagnetic Fields & How to Thrive or Ground With Them

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