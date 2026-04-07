Dr. Francisco Contreras: The Art and Science of Undermining Cancer: What Most Patients Are Never Told

Most cancer patients begin treatment before they fully understand what cancer is doing inside their body. That gap between diagnosis and understanding is where critical decisions are made.

Dr. Francisco Contreras explains why that gap matters and how a different understanding changes the outcome. This episode focuses on how cancer behaves metabolically and why tumors depend on conditions such as sugar availability and low oxygen environments.

You will hear how the immune system can be present but unable to respond, and how treatment strategies shift when the goal becomes controlling cancer rather than eliminating every cell. Dr. Francisco Contreras also shares what he is seeing in patients today, including younger cases, faster progression, and reduced time to act.

This conversation brings you into real clinical experience and shows how patients are navigating decisions that affect survival and quality of life.

His book, The Art and Science of Undermining Cancer, provides the full framework that cannot be covered in one interview. The interview gives you real-world insight. The book gives you the complete strategy.

Watch the interview to understand what is happening now. Read the book to understand how to respond.

Important Links:

Website: OASIS OF HOPE

Website: Operation World Without Cancer

Book: The Art & Science of Undermining Cancer: Strategies to Slow, Control, Reverse

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Today’s Show Sponsors:

Cellular Detox Support

Toxic burden can interfere with immune response. Supporting detox pathways helps reduce internal stress while the body is under pressure.

Parasite Cleanse Support

Chronic infections can weaken immune function. Addressing these factors may support resilience during treatment.

Cardio Miracle (Nitric Oxide Support)

Oxygen delivery influences how tumors behave. Supporting circulation may improve oxygen availability at the cellular level.

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