Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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SFSD123
2h

It doesn't really matter to me where someone gets their "Medical degree" it's all just a bogus illusion at this point. Dr Tenpenny is I'm sure a great Doctor, as are many other healer's out there. But the entire industry of health care was built on fraud, which smothers the good intentions of some very well meaning people. The only way for "good" doctors to redeem themselves is for them to speak out against the evil Rockefeller medicine model that is effiserating humanity at present. True hero's will be recognized as such.

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