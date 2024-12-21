The commonly used antidepressant, duloxetine, sold in the US by the trade name Cymbalta, continues to make headlines due to elevated levels of N-nitroso-duloxetine (NDLX) in numerous bottles on routine testing. The amount of N-nitroso-duloxetine was found to be above the proposed limit (600 ng/day); the recommended acceptable intake limit is 100 ng/day.
On Oct. 10, 2024, FDA issued a recall of 7,100 bottles of 20 mg delayed-release capsules (500-count bottles.) manufactured by Towa Pharmaceutical Europe. The recalled batch, lot number 220128, has an expiration date of December 2024.
On Nov. 19, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc. voluntarily recalled 233,003 bottles of various doses of duloxetine delayed-release Cymbalta capsules due to the presence of N-nitroso-duloxetine impurity above the recommended limit.
On December 5, the recalled drugs were given a Class II risk level designation, the second-most extreme risk issued by the FDA for a drug or medical device. This concern was explained this way by David Cosio, PhD, ABPP from Brown University VA Medical Center in Chicago:
“The chemicals found in duloxetine put patients at a higher risk of developing cancer when they are present in higher concentrations and when patients are exposed to them for an extended period of time.”
What is Duloxetine?
Duloxetine, the active ingredient in and commonly known as Cymbalta, is widely prescribed to treat anxiety and depression in adults and children as young as 7 years of age. In the US, the medication grossed billions in sales for its manufacturer, Eli Lilly. It is often prescribed in an off-label format to treat fibromyalgia, peripheral neuropathy, and osteoarthritis. It works by increasing the amounts of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain. Before the patent expired in 2012, Cymbalta generated $4.99 billion globally, reflecting a 20% increase from the prior year, with $3.92 billion coming from U.S. sales. By 2013, annual revenue still reached approximately $5 billion.
What are the Side Effects and Precautions for using Cymbalta
There are many concerns with taking this drug. Here are a few (not all-inclusive) problems that were found:
When prescribing Cymbalta, use caution:
In patients with a history of mania, bipolar disorder, or seizures.
In patients with increased intraocular pressure or acute narrow-angle glaucoma.
In patients with high blood pressure and other cardiac diseases, including arrhythmias.
In patients with severe renal impairment.
In patients with elevated liver enzymes.
Long-lasting sexual dysfunction has continued despite discontinuation.
In patients with bleeding abnormalities, including gastrointestinal hemorrhage and postpartum hemorrhage,
In patients taking anticoagulants, NSAIDs, or aspirin.
It has been associated with an increased risk of self-harm and suicide-related events. Suicide-related behaviors (suicide attempts and suicidal thoughts) and hostility (predominantly aggression, oppositional behavior, and anger) were more frequently observed in children and teenagers.
Excipients in Cymbalta
Nitrosamine impurities can form during the manufacture or storage of the drugs. The compounds may arise through chemical reactions involving the formulation's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or with the drug’s excipients. Factors such as high temperatures, pH fluctuations, or the presence of nitrites during production or storage can accelerate their formation.
Similar to how we frequently think about vaccines – that they contain a little “killed” or attenuated virus – we think that prescription medications only contain the active ingredient and a coating. Both ideas are false. Take a look at the extra, added ingredients in Cymbalta:
Capsule content:
Sugar spheres - contain maize starch and sucrose
Hypromellose 2910 (E464)- a binder, film-forming agent, and controlled-release agent
Crospovidone (type B) - synthetic polymer commonly used to assist in the disintegration of tablets in the digestive tract to release the active ingredient.
Talc – flow agent
Carboxy-methyl ethyl cellulose - thickening agent, binder, and disintegrant in pharmaceutical formulations, particularly in tablets, capsules, and suspensions.
Povidone - a binder in tablet formulations, a disintegrant, and sometimes as a stabilizer for active ingredients. It helps improve the solubility.
Titanium dioxide (E171) - a binder and coating agent
Macrogol (E1521) - polyethylene glycol
Polysorbate 80 (E433)
Sucrose
Capsule shell:
Sodium lauryl sulfate - acts as a surfactant, reducing the surface tension between the tablet ingredients.
Iron oxide yellow (E172) – coloring agent
Indigo carmine (E132) - petrochemical derivative that is a synthetic colorant
Gelatin
Titanium dioxide (E171)
Edible ink:
Shellac (E904)
Propylene glycol
Black iron oxide (E172) – coloring agent
Potassium hydroxide
If you want to stop taking Cymbalta or any of your other prescription medications, do not stop them abruptly without consulting your doctor or at least a local pharmacist. Many can be simply eliminated, but some must be weaned out of your body slowly to avoid side effects or rebound effects, which can be severe, even deadly. Adverse events seen on abrupt treatment discontinuation of Cymbalta occurred in approximately 44% of patients.
Almost all medicines, including over-the-counter medications, can be thrown into your household trash. The FDA recommends the following steps:
Remove the drugs from their original containers and mix them with something undesirable, such as used coffee grounds, dirt, or cat litter. This makes the medicine less appealing to children and pets, and unrecognizable to someone who might intentionally go through the trash looking for drugs.
To prevent the drug from leaking or spilling out, put the mixture in a zip-lock storage bag, an empty can, a jar with a lid, or another container.
Throw the container in the garbage.
Scratch out all your personal information on the empty medicine packaging to protect your identity and privacy.
Throw the plastic bottles in the recycling bin.
I want to thank you for posting this. I was taking Cymbalta for longer than I care to admit due to clinical depression after the birth of my son 23 years ago and subsequently as a supposed help with widespread chronic pain that I suffer, although it hadn’t come to market at quite that time, I had taken several different medications beforehand. I had enough and titrated my dose down over a year until thank God, I’m completely off of it. Needless to say, all I can do is pray that I don’t end up with serious repercussions, however it wouldn’t surprise me.
I’m taking preventative measures such as organic medicinal mushrooms for cancer cell aptosis among other huge benefits, whole food supplements, and ALOT of prayer!! I’m just grateful that I awoke about 10 years ago to the corrupt, evil, deceptive medical cabal after much reading and research which I continue! Better late than never. Unfortunately, we cannot take medical advice from doctors, even specialists, at face value! We MUST be our own advocate and research, study, and research more, consistently! Add that there are many false and misleading scientific studies, being cautious and discerning are understated! The almighty dollar rules many results! The things I’ve learned are infuriating and can be overwhelming, just never give up!
And do not allow ANY medical advisor make you feel less than! Like you’re a dollar sign. They are NOT superior, I don’t care how much education they have, it doesn’t make them superior, AND you are hiring them to take care of you! That’s been forgotten! Find someone that treats you accordingly and is willing to do and try ANYTHING to help you! That LISTENS, If they aren’t……..move on!
You are not being a difficult person by demanding the very best care for you and your loved ones! And PLEASE! If you’re able, always always have an advocate with you in the hospital that WILL stand up for you!!
I cannot over emphasize that!!!!!!
Nothing makes me more angry when these doctors and nurses railroad their patients and refuse your wishes! Somewhere along the line we’ve been put into a “ helpless” position with these people and they e forgotten their oaths! ! NO! Do not allow it! It can and will cost you your life or a person you love! Be outspoken if needed! We can be respectful of course, but please…….be assertive and demand respect! I also fully understand that so many are “stuck” with whoever they’re seeing, due to insurance, etc restrictions. I truly believe you can work at their attitude if they have one by printing out any research you find regarding your health issues, treatment you’d like to try, especially alternative treatments! Educating yourself isn’t difficult about what you may be suffering and subsequent information. Doctors can only keep up so much with what they’re required to and often miss so much current information. It’s just impossible. If they truly care, one would think they might appreciate that you’re being proactive about your health!
Climbing down from my highest soapbox! Off subject a bit…
Blessings and prayers to every single person suffering that reads this, I fully understand.
Are drugs safe? No.